Centaurus Mall Finally Reopens After Fire Incident

Islamabad’s famous shopping center, Centaurus Mall, has finally reopened after it remained closed for a few weeks due to a massive fire incident that occurred in its food court on 9 October 2022.

The development comes after the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) asked the CDA and the relevant authorities to reopen it since the mall’s management successfully fulfilled structural and safety prerequisites.

Earlier, Additional District Magistrate headed a 7-member fact-finding committee, which discovered that the fire originated in the food court and it spread rapidly due to cooking oils and other inflammatory materials.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, had ordered the civic agency to seal the building for an indefinite period.

Furthermore, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police had stated that everyone was safely evacuated from the building with no reported casualties.