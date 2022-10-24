Top Diplomat Caught Playing Candy Crush During Arshad Sharif Murder Case Briefing

The nation woke up to the devastating news this morning that renowned TV anchor and senior journalist, Arshad Sharif, was shot dead in Kajiado County in Kenya.

Several images on social media platforms have revealed that Kenyan authorities along with the Pakistani High Commission are investigating the death of Arshad Sharif.

One would think that Pakistan’s Foreign Office’s staff in Kenya would show some seriousness after the cold-blooded murder of a Pakistani national and demand a transparent investigation into the matter.

However, one of the officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya has allegedly been seen playing Candy Crush Saga during the official briefing from the Kenyan authorities.

This apathetic attitude only goes to show that the Pakistani High Commission’s staff members are least interested in addressing the issues of Pakistanis living in Kenya.

This is beyond sickening. A Pakistani HC official on left playing CandyCrush on phone while High Commissioner Saeeda Saqlain is meeting Kenyan officials on Arshad's murder. @ForeignOfficePk needs to take action now. pic.twitter.com/qj2IJdL5cQ — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 24, 2022

This also shows that officials of Pakistani missions abroad are only interested in getting foreign postings that offer lucrative perks and privileges.

Unfortunately, some of them have forgotten that they are getting paid thanks to the taxpayers back home, and solving the issues of the Pakistani community living abroad should be their top priority.