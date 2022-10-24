Govt to Establish 12 Knowledge Parks Across Pakistan

The federal government will establish 12 state-of-the-art Knowledge Parks across Pakistan which will serve as Industry-Academia Liaison Centers (IALC).
The project named ‘Establishment of Knowledge Park in Pakistan’ will be executed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs. 939.359 million for Phase-1 of the project, according to official documents available with Propakistani.
As per the documents, these proposed parks will be established in major cities across the country. Under Phase-I, Knowledge Parks will be established in four provincial capital including Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar. Upon successful completion, this network will be expanded to Hyderabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit under Phase II of this project.
The project is being sponsored by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and will be executed by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The Project aims at creating an ecosystem to encourage innovation, collaboration, job creation, and close interaction between stakeholders to share experiences and excel for more.
This ecosystem will provide opportunities for industry and academia to optimize technology education delivery, develop interfaces to initiate startups, and deepen partnerships for joint research and product developments. Local universities in the designated cities will be preferred for establishing these Knowledge Parks. This will provide them opportunities to partner with leading IT/ITeS companies as well universities around the world.
The same shall provide a fostering environment furthering the needed ease of doing business. Under the Industry-Academia collaboration, 6,000 IT undergraduates and graduates will be provided in-demand industry-recommended training. Moreover, 500 faculty members will also be trained on in-demand technologies.
Key features of this project will be as follows:
- Industry-Academia Liaison Center will improve the interaction between industry and academia addressing related gaps.
- Technology-ready office space subject to its availability on the selected campus.
- Data & voice connectivity and cloud services.
- Uninterrupted power supply.
- Incubator facilities and entrepreneurial services including mentoring, pairing, and supporting.
- Common facilities such as research and development labs recreational facilities, banks, retail shops, health clubs, etc.
- Daycare centers and medical emergency response centers.
- Creation of a knowledge workforce readily available to the IT Industry of Pakistan and for export on multiple globally demanded technologies/platforms.
- Increasing Pakistan’s Software and Technology Exports with enhanced quality and productivity.
- Tenant companies will be provided free of cost CIR bandwidth at 01 Mbps/professional during the first 12 months of its tenancy throughout the concurrency of project life.