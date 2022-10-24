International Human Rights Foundation Refutes Kenyan Claims About Arshad Sharif’s “Accident”

International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has debunked Kenyan Police’s ‘mistaken identity’ claims about the assassination of a prominent Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif, near Nairobi.

IHRF tweeted that the Police has to immobilize or intercept the suspected vehicle instead of directly shooting the targets as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

#Pakistan🇵🇰 #Kenya🇰🇪 Claims of “mistaken identity” are not credible. The procedure is to immobilise the vehicle or intercept it at a later stage & repel hostilities (if any) by firing on hostiles. Non-violent passengers should never be shot at. Demand investigation. #ArshadSharif pic.twitter.com/0UZoWfrti3 — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) October 24, 2022

IHRF also demanded an investigation into the incident, stating that the police ‘should’ never shoot non-violent passengers.

The development comes after an initial police report claimed that the policemen shot the 49-year-old journalist while he was traveling in a mobile vehicle, which they believed to have been stolen.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharif was a vocal critic of sensitive Pakistani institutions and supported former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, after he was controversially removed from his office.

Following the incident, Kenya’s Police watchdog, Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), stated that it dispatched a rapid response team to the crime scene in Kajiado County.

Furthermore, IPOA’s Chairman, Ann Makori, briefed a presser and said that the team will probe into the purported police killing of the Pakistani journalist.

After the incident, the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, also took to Twitter and expressed his sorrow and sadness over the tragic killing of Arshad Sharif.