NITB Develops Automated Water Billing Portal for AJK

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has prepared an automated water billing portal for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the details shared by NITB, it has developed a customized, user-friendly, innovative solution to ease the citizens of AJK in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Public Health Engineering Azad Kashmir.

According to the NITB, the Water Billing PHE-AJK portal will enable citizens to apply for water connection digitally. Moreover, consumers will be able to register their concerns and grievances through this platform as well. National Information Technology Board has handed over software free of cost to the Directorate of Revenue Public Health Engineering Azad Kashmir.

While talking to ProPakistani, Director Revenue Public Health Engineering Azad Kashmir Asif Mehmood said that NITB has helped his department to develop this portal, it has two parts, one related to the department and the other related to users. With the introduction of this system in the department, the issuance of water bills will become automatic instead of manual.

Asif says that the software has been provided by NITB while the 20 million revised PC-1 has been sent to the AJK government for the procurement of hardware. The department has some funds in which the system can be started in Mirpur in two to three months by adding some more government funds.

After the approval of PC1 by the government, this system will be spread throughout Azad Kashmir. With this portal, users will not only be able to view their bills online, but they will also be able to submit their water bills online. Consumers will also be able to submit online water bill complaints to the department, he added.