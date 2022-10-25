Pakistan Signs UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

The government of Pakistan signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for five years (2023-2027) on Tuesday.

The Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz signed on behalf of the government of Pakistan while the UN was represented by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis.

The Secretary EAD warmly welcomed the UN Coordinator and appreciated the role of the United Nations in developing the first-ever UNSDCF (2023-27) for achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Pakistan. He further stated that the priorities of the federal and provincial governments are in sync with the UNSDCF.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Discuss $3 Billion Deposit Rollover With Saudi Arabia

Dr. Niaz remarked, “Pakistan is grateful for United Nation’s support to SDGs and for its continuous support during the flood relief and rescue efforts. The government of Pakistan is committed to working with United Nations in Pakistan to make a lasting contribution to national development priorities to improve the living conditions of the people in the country.”

Julien Harnies commented on the occasion, “The cooperation framework is the result of a year-long, nationwide consultative process between the government and technical line ministries, resident and non-resident UN agencies, and national and international civil society organizations.”

He assured of the UN’s continued support to Pakistan as the work begins on fulfilling the obligations and commitments set in the framework.

The UNSDCF advances five priority outcomes for Pakistan; basic social services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate change and the environment, sustainable inclusive economic growth and decent work, and governance. The framework will be implemented from January 2023 to December 2027.