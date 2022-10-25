Punjab Police to Use Paintball Guns for Crowd Control

The Punjab Police has decided to use an unconventional crowd control method.

Safer than the more widely-known tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades, paintball guns are already used for this purpose in developed countries.

Paintball guns compress air to discharge tiny spheres that spray liquid paint or irritating powder upon impact. Paintballs are thought to be safe for crowd dispersion and make it easier to identify irate demonstrators. Violent protesters will be easily identifiable to catch and apprehend with paintballs.

The use of paintballs is, however, associated with traumatic eye injuries, which is why players in recreational paintball games, played in the United States (US), use protective eye gear, but it isn’t used by protesters.

The Punjab Police will acquire 100,000 paintballs at the cost of Rs. 300 per piece. Half of this number will be provided to the Lahore police. The Finance department has already provided funds for this purpose.

In related news, the ICT police conducted a comparative assessment of escalating crime trends in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh, finding a significant rise in the crime rate recorded throughout the first eight months of 2022 and 2021.

The rise in Punjab’s crime rate has revealed that the present police system requires significant improvements similar to the ICT police.