Germany Extends €7.5 Million Grant Assistance to Pakistan for Improving Healthcare

The Government of Germany has extended a €7.5 million grant assistance to the government of Pakistan through the Social Health Protection Phase-III project. Of the total grant, €1.785 million is for Gilgit-Baltistan, and €5.72 million is for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held in the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) today. The Financial Agreement was signed by Secretary EAD Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director of the German Development Bank (KfW) Sebastian Jacobi in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Pakistan Officially Receives $1.5 Billion From Asian Development Bank

The goal of this financial cooperation program is to improve the health status of the population, especially the poor, by providing a safety net and reducing poverty through a reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenditures.

The objective of the project is to improve access for the poorest population in the program region through the reduction of financial barriers and strengthening of qualified service provision. At the same time, the project will contribute to identifying solutions for sustainable health system financing.

The Secretary EAD appreciated the government and people of Germany for their support and gave the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in the future.