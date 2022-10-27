Fertilizer Makers to Consider Reduction in Prices of DAP

Fertilizer manufacturers have agreed to consider a significant reduction in the prices of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer at the request of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

During a meeting with a delegation of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) on Thursday, Dar urged the delegation to reconsider the price of DAP fertilizer and after a detailed discussion, the manufacturers agreed to consider a reduction in prices.

The FFBL delegation briefed the minister about the contribution through local DAP manufacturing to the national exchequer by FFBL, as it is the only DAP producer in the country.

It was shared that local DAP manufacturing ensures round-the-year availability and shields the farmers from fluctuation in the international market. The delegation also apprised him of the various issues being faced by them due to expensive inputs, power shortages, and GST.

The finance minister highlighted that the government is keen to provide relief to farmers to ensure the smooth production of goods in the country.

Dar also acknowledged the positive contribution of local DAP manufacturers and apprised the delegation about the ongoing economic situation in the aftermath of huge losses due to floods and the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, MD FFBL Arif ur Rehman, Head Corporate Affairs FFBL Brig. Edgar Felix, CFO FFBL Javed Akhtar, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.