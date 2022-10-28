foodpanda Holds Road Safety Awareness Session for Riders With Islamabad Traffic Police

foodpanda, in line with its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its fleet, recently organized a road safety awareness session for its riders, which was conducted by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Traffic Police.

ALSO READ FBR Directed to Treat KP School Principals at Par With F.G. Institutions

The training was aimed at ensuring that all riders strictly follow the traffic rules and drive with more responsibility and care, not only for their own safety but also for the safety of all drivers and pedestrians on the roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Arshad, Director of Policy and Communications at foodpanda Pakistan, stated that delivery riders spend a lot of time on the roads and at all hours, making it essential that they are adequately coached on safe driving practices.

He further added, “We believe that road accidents are entirely preventable and more sessions like these to be organized to train the riders all over the country as the company is cognizant of its responsibility in mentoring its delivery riders.”

ALSO READ Pakistan is Facing Dire Shortage of Mental Health Professionals

The session was also attended by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ICT Traffic Police, SSP Dr. Mustafa Tanveer.