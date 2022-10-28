MoITT Set to Prepare Design of Karachi IT Park

The Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is all set for the preparations of a complete design of the Karachi IT Park.

According to the IT Ministry, the Request for Proposal for the detailed design of the Karachi IT Park is at the final stage and will be created soon. Earlier, the MoITT had floated an Expression of Interest for a detailed design, which has been finalized and approved by the Korean Exim Bank.

As per the ministry, work for the construction of the boundary wall of IT Park Karachi has been awarded to the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD). The ministry has published the advertisement for the procurement of a firm for Geo Tech Investigation.

Official sources told ProPakistani that the bids have been received for Geo Tech Investigation, and evaluation of bids has been carried out. The primary objective of this investigation is to determine the subsurface stratigraphy of the project site area for ascertaining the geotechnical design parameters required for the design and construction of the foundation of the proposed facilities at the site.

The Karachi IT Park project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its meeting held on June 4, 2021 at a capital cost of Rs. 31,119.885 million ($186.658 million), including Rs. 26,479.234 ($158.416) million from the Korean Exim Bank as a loan and a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) local share of Rs. 4,720.571 ($28.242) million.

According to an official, the PC-1 of the project was approved and a loan agreement has been signed with the Korean Exim Bank. A ground-breaking ceremony for Karachi IT Park is planned for the near future.

The park will be an eleven-storey building (with 8 storeys above and 3 storeys underground) covering an area of 106,449 square meters. The park will have offices, testing laboratories, class rooms, an industry-academia linkage center, an auditorium, and other facilities. It will house around 210 IT companies with almost 8,400 employees.