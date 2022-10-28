Policeman Saves Woman From Deadly Accident at Railway Station [Video]

A policeman’s swift action saved a woman’s life, who slipped from the platform of a railway station in Sukkur.

A video of the lady falling from the platform has gone viral where she can be seen slipping between the platform and the moving train next to it as she was trying to get onto the train.

The policeman, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sohrab Khan of Pakistan Railways police, managed to pull the fortunate woman away from the train and onto the platform, saving her life.

A video of a similar incident in Argentina went viral earlier this year, showing a woman slipping off the platform and falling between it and the moving train beyond.

Railway officials later rescued her and shifted her to a hospital, where she expressed her surprise at surviving such a horrific accident while speaking to a news agency, explaining that she basely sustained a scratch, having fallen just inside a gap between the train compartments.