Sindh to Launch Mobile App for Peoples Bus Service Soon

Sindh’s Transport and Mass Transit Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced that a Peoples Bus Service smartphone app will be launched on 30 November along with the installation of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in the buses.

In this regard, the Minister presided over a meeting that was also attended by the Project Director of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Sohaib Shafiq, and the Managing Director (MD) of Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), Captain (r) Altaf Hussain Sario.

During the meeting, operations of the bus service, new routes, ITS, and setting up a command and control room (CCR) were also discussed.

At the occasion, Minister said that the app will help citizens in tracking the live location of the buses and will offer them an avenue for online payments, adding that the CCTV cameras, live tracking, and monitoring services will be installed under the ITS system.

As quoted by the News, MD SMTA stated that the app will offer three functions, which include bus routes, timings, and ticket fares. The commuters will be able to pay their fare via the app or a QR code through the online payment feature of the app, which will be launched later in December this year, he added.

He further elaborated that citizens will also be able to activate their Peoples Bus Service cards with the help of the new app.