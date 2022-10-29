Sindh to Reopen Schools in Flood-Hit Areas

The government of Sindh has made the decision to reopen schools in areas of the province that were seriously impacted by floods.

Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, told a presser that resuming education in those places is extremely challenging, adding that the relevant officials must reopen schools in the next 15 days.

The Minister claimed that some of the schools will take around three years to resume their operations, and claimed that the government has devised a plan to recommence education in the flood-hit districts.

He added that the Education Ministry has also asked for assistance from the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, for developing temporary tent schools.

Over 15,000 tent classrooms are being established in the affected areas, while a decision to promote/pass the flood-victim students to the next grades will be made by the provincial Steering Committee on Education.

The Minister further said that his Ministry plans to appoint approximately 700 music teachers, and among those teachers would be individuals who teach naat khwani, qawwali, and sana khwani.

Moreover, he noted that the government has completed the hiring of 49,000 teachers and maintained that Sindh is the only province where merit-based recruitment is done.