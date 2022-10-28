PM Approves Appointment of Tariq Pasha as SAPM on Revenue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of the former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Mahmood Pasha as special assistant on Revenue.

According to the notification, the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of rules of business 1973, has been pleased to appoint Tariq Mahmood Pasha as special assistant to the PM on Revenue with the status of minister of state, with immediate effect.

ALSO READ Dar Keen to Enhance Trade, Investment Ties with US

It is pertinent to mention here that Ishaq Dar has already appointed Tariq Bajwa as SAPM on Finance.

The appointment means that the federal cabinet is now 75 members strong. The breakdown shows that there are 34 Federal Ministers, 7 Ministers of State, 4 Adviser to the Prime Minister, and 30 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister.