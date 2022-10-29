YouTube Shorts Will Be Easier to Find Soon

YouTube is going through a number of visual changes at the same time. Earlier this month, the video-sharing giant rolled out a darker theme as well as Ambient Mode for the app and now it is making Shorts a little easier to find.

YouTube is adding a dedicated tab for Shorts and Live Content to separate them from long-form videos on the platform. These tabs will appear when you open up someone’s channel, making Shorts and Live content easier to find. These are not to be confused with the existing tabs for Subscriptions and Library, which are found in separate menus.

This is what it will look like.

YouTube also added a Shorts shelf for the TV app, which shows the company’s emphasis on it. But since not everyone is a fan of mobile-focused content, YouTube has now decided to add a tab for shorter videos.

The idea here is to keep giving you more of what you like to see on the platform. From now on, once you’re scrolling through a creator’s Shorts in your feed, the app will send you to the creator’s Shorts tab once you tap on the user’s name.

Meanwhile, the Live tab is meant for streamers and it will serve as a hub for all the upcoming, ongoing, scheduled, and archived live streams from that creator.

Now that Shorts and Live have received a dedicated tab, YouTube will be removing them from the general Videos tab shown on channels. As mentioned earlier, this should make Shorts and Live content easier to find, or avoid altogether if you are not a fan.

The update is rolling out around the globe already and it is starting to appear on some people’s phones. If you do not have the update, that means it is yet to arrive in your region.