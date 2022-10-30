Dar Urges Forex Companies to Ensure Appropriate Exchange Rate

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday urged forex exchange companies to ensure appropriate exchange rate for the betterment of the country.

The minister held a meeting with heads of all the major forex exchange companies of Pakistan at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The finance minister highlighting the economic situation of the country stated that the present government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the decline but has also set the economy in the right direction.

He also shared the priorities of the present government and expressed the resolve of the government to ensure stable economic and fiscal policies.

The exchange companies showed complete trust in the government’s fiscal and monetary policies and committed to the finance minister their full support to ensure the economic and financial strengthening of Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and senior officers from the Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.