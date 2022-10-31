Govt Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Schoolgirl in Rawalpindi

A teacher was apprehended in the Sadiqabad police station area for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl student in the third grade at a government school, reported Express.

The police has registered a case against the detainee, Javed.

The victim’s father revealed that she arrived home from school and told her mother that a teacher had taken her to the bathroom and attempted to rape her, threatening her with serious implications if she told anyone. She said she started crying loudly right afterward, which made the teacher flee.

The father claims that the teacher brutally abused the girl in question and that legal action should be taken against him.

According to the police, a complaint has been filed based on the father’s statement, the suspect has been detained, and an investigation is underway.

In a similar incident last week, a girl of the same age was kidnapped and raped by two men in Karachi. The girl was a flood victim, originally from Shikarpur, taking refuge in Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine with her family.

The police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects and started an investigation.

