Govt Working to Improve Power Transmission Network: Minister

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Monday said that the reliability of the power transmission network is equally important to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers with improved voltage profile.

While addressing the inauguration ceremonies of 220 kV grid station Lalian and 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West in districts Chiniot and Faisalabad respectively, the minister said that government is fully cognizant of the difficulties of consumers and their issues, like low voltage and forced load shedding, which are being resolved through addition of grid stations and transmission lines.

He said that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Lalian have been completed with the cost of Rs 16.9 billion and Rs. 4 billion respectively. The projects will help to evacuate power from two LNG power projects with a cumulative capacity of 2,400 MW.

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) Managing Director Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar also addressed the ceremony and said that the projects will strengthen the transmission network of NTDC in the region, which in turn will provide relief to FESCO and help address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.