This App Exposes People’s CNIC, Phone Numbers, Addresses, and More

A new malicious app has been spotted on Google Play Store that is able to expose people’s personal data by simply searching for their CNIC numbers or phone numbers. This represents a significant data breach on Pakistan’s telecom operators and NADRA’s part.

The app is called Asan Bash and it is still available on Google Play Store for free. It was added to the store only a few days ago and has been updated recently as well. It has over 1000 downloads and has a 3.8 rating at the time of writing.

It is a poorly designed app that gives you the option to uncover people’s SIM card information, CNIC, family trees, call history, location, fingerprints, criminal record, and something called a “WhatsApp hack”. It gives you full-screen video ads every time you tap anywhere.

Thankfully, half of these options don’t work and are simply a gimmick for clickbait purposes. But what’s concerning is that it is still able to uncover people’s phone numbers, home addresses, CNIC numbers, and names.

If you try searching for your own phone number or CNIC number, it will show you your home address, name, and your city. Fortunately, it is unable to find your precise location and spells your name wrong as well, but it is still a cause for concern. We have reported all such apps in any case.

As mentioned earlier, this represents a major data breach on part of NADRA and telecom operators in Pakistan. This information should not be publicly available and not easily accessible either.

A spokesman from NADRA has said that they have nothing to do with the data-searching app. He said that they have already filed a complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation on the matter.