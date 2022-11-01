Realme 10 is Launching Next Week to Rival Redmi Note 12

Soon after Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, Realme is all set to respond with a new lineup of its own. The Chinese brand has confirmed that the Realme 10 family is launching on November 9 including separate 4G and 5G models.

Realme has already confirmed a few specifications for its base model with 4G. The Realme 10 4G will feature MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC with 4 to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage options. There will be a 50MP main camera on the back alongside a 2MP depth sensor. Its display will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to boot Android 12 out of the box even though other OEMs have already started moving towards Android 13. This will be covered with the company’s Realme UI 3 custom skin.

In terms of design, the screen looks almost the same as before including a cornered punch-hole cutout, a thick bottom bezel, and an earpiece fused into the frame. The main camera does not have a separate cutout like before and the fingerprint sensor is underneath the screen. The phone is expected to come in Black, Blue, and White color options.

As for the Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, both are expected to come with MediaTek’s all-new mid-range SoC, the Dimensity 1080. This is the same chipset used on Redmi’s Note 12 Pro phones. Leaks suggest that the display will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution for the two phones and the Pro+ model will be the only variant with a curved screen.

All phones will have 5,000 mAh batteries but will differ in terms of fast charging.

Keep in mind that the phones are only launching in China on November 9 and a global launch will follow later on. The Realme 10 series is not expected to arrive in Pakistan until 2023.