Redmi Note 12 Series Launched with 200MP Cameras, Faster Charging, and Brand-New Chipset

Xiaomi’s next generation of Redmi Note phones is official in China. The series includes three new phones and all of them feature MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is an upper mid-range chipset similar to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The new Redmi Note 12 series features four phones at launch this time, including the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Racer Edition. These phones bring several features for the very first time to the Note series, such as 200MP OIS cameras, 210W fast charging, and more.

For this article, we will be looking at the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+.

Design and Display

Redmi Note 12 and 12 Pro+ have the same display specifications. The screen is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and 1200 nits peak brightness. There is support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well. The fingerprint sensor has finally moved underneath the display, which is a first for the Redmi Note series.

Internals and Software

MediaTek’s all-new Dimensity 1080 SoC is making its debut with the Redmi Note 12 series. It is a successor to the last generation’s Dimensity 920 chip, which was present on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (China). This is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage on both phones. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

All devices will boot Android 13 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sized at 1/1.56″ with OIS, while the Note 12 Pro+ gets a 200MP main camera based on Samsung’s HPX sensor, which is another first for the Redmi Note series. Other sensors are identical on all phones including an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. This camera can record up to 4K videos.

All three phones share the same 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ have a 5,000 mAh battery, but the former comes with 67W fast charging and the latter takes it up to 120W.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a starting price of $235 in China, which is cheaper than the Redmi Note 11 Pro’s launch price. The Note 12 Pro+ will be available for $304 instead.

Specifications