FBISE Officially Announces 2nd Annual Matric Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the results of the 2nd annual exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

2nd annual exams provide another chance to students who could not clear the terminal exams on the first attempt. It also offers students a chance to improve their existing marks.

The students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website. The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE has also sent the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

The FBISE announced the results of 1st annual exams of both parts of SSC in August. Soon after, it invited applications for the 2nd annuals that were held in September and October.

The 1st annual results of SSC part II and part I were announced on 3 and 5 August, respectively.