Man Arrested in Karachi for Distributing Fake US Dollars and Pakistani Rupees

Karachi Police has apprehended a fake currency distributor in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area who used to supply counterfeit banknotes to the local markets of the metropolis.

According to the details, Police recovered fake US dollars and Pakistani rupees from the possession of the suspect, Akbar Sher.

Following the interrogation, it has been revealed that Sher used to supply Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000 banknotes in local markets, stores, and petrol pumps. In addition, the Police stated that an organized group is also involved in selling fake currencies.

In this regard, Police is conducting operations to track down the gang members involved in smuggling fake banknotes from other provinces to Karachi.

Last month, a woman was puzzled after she received a fake note from an ATM in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Narrating the incident, she said that she went to the ATM to withdraw Rs. 500, but the machine dispensed a fake note, which contained a message in Urdu, saying ‘Bachon ka Khel’ (Children’s Play).

Consequently, the woman reported the incident to the bank’s management, which refused to listen to her complaint. Later, she shared the details on a social media platform in order to create awareness regarding the prevalence of fake currency in the city.