Panadol Shortage Likely to End as GSKCH Resumes Production

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare B.V, has resumed production of its panadol range.

According to a company filing on PSX today, the consumer healthcare giant has lifted the force majeure declared on 21 October 2022 for Panadol tablets, panadol Extra tablets, and Children’s Panadol liquid range.

The company, a member of the Haleon group, said, “We appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government to revise the prices of Panadol Tablets, Panadol Extra Tablets, and Children’s Panadol Liquid Range, which will help the Company to continue to produce everyday healthcare products without gross losses. We are specifically grateful to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, SAPM for Finance, Health Minister, Health Secretary, CEO DRAP, and all other stakeholders in this regard”.

Clarifying further ambiguities related to it in the space, the company remarked that while “the price revisions granted do not fully mirror the sharp increase in the raw material prices of Paracetamol, we have resumed production in the larger interest of consumers and patients in Pakistan. We look forward to further discussions and engagement with the Federal Government, in due course, to discuss our long-term strategy to provide better everyday health with humanity, and based on trusted science”.

It further mentioned, “The Company resumed the full capacity manufacturing of Panadol Tablets, Panadol Extra Tablets, and Children’s Panadol Liquid Range once an agreement was reached with the key Federal Government’s representatives”.

Under the newly agreed pricing, the new price of paracetamol 500mg tablet will be Rs. 2.35, the price of paracetamol extra 500 mg will be Rs. 2.75 and the price of the Syrup will be Rs. 117.6.

Product Current Price (Rs.) Demanded Price (Rs.) Agreed Price (Rs.) Plain 500mg 1.87 2.67 2.35 Extra 500mg 2.19 3.32 2.75 Liquid 104.8 117.6 117.6

This comes two weeks after the panadol maker halted production due to facing the critical issue of an extraordinary and rapid increase in paracetamol prices in Pakistan.