This is What Realme 10 Will Look Like [Images]

Realme’s latest midrange phone, called Realme 10, is only a few days away from launch. The Redmi Note 12 rival is set to launch on November 9 and most of its specifications have been confirmed already thanks to its teaser campaign.

The company has now confirmed the phone’s design as well and it is exactly as the leaks predicted.

The official reveal shows the Realme 10 in its Clash White color, which has a gradient design on the back. There is no separate camera cutout for the 50MP setup.

The phone’s screen is not shown in the image, but we know what it will look like thanks to leaked photos. The display will have a cornered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a noticeable bottom bezel. The optical fingerprint sensor will reside underneath the display.

The phone will be available in at least three color options. The names of the other two colors are yet to be confirmed, but these appear to be Black and Blue.

Realme VP Madhav Sheth has already confirmed a few specifications for the Realme 10. He revealed that the phone would have a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. He also said that there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Its 8 GB RAM will be virtually expandable by up to another 8 GB, giving you a total of 16.

We also know that the screen will be a 90Hz Super AMOLED panel and the phone will be powered by the Helio G99 SoC.

The highest-end model in the series, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, is expected to feature MediaTek’s new and improved Dimensity 1080 SoC (succeeding last generation’s Dimensity 920), which is also present on the Redmi Note 12 Pro phones. The phone will have a 108MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing unit.