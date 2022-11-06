Finance Minister Directs to Overcome Bottlenecks in Privatization of SOEs

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Privatization Commission to frame up modalities to overcome bottlenecks hampering the smooth expeditious privatization of state-owned entities.

The finance minister held a meeting with Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo on the privatization programme at Finance Division on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the privatization programme of state-owned entities and discussed various issues impeding the progress of privatization and bottlenecks in the privatization process of National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL) and other entities.

The chair was also apprised of the issues related to the completion of the privatization of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Privatization, and senior officers attended the meeting.