Businesses Ask for SOS Call As Political Chaos Intensifies

In a joint statement, the business representatives and chamber officials at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in an emergent meeting here on Monday, demanded that the current uncertainty requires that all parties sit at the table and find a solution to pull the country out of crises and bring normalcy so that trade activities can be restored.

“The current political and economic uncertainty in the country is very disturbing. The situation has reached such a level that urgent steps should be taken. The authorities should consider this as an SOS call from the business community,” stated an official press release.

The meeting was chaired by President RCCI Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Anjuman Tajran representatives Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, Sharjeel Mir, Nadeem Sheikh, Sheikh Hafeez, Taj Abbasi, Zahid Bakhtavari and others were also present.

President Saqib Rafiq said that uncertainty has brought business and the entire economic system into a state of stagnation, with protests, sit-ins, and long marches affecting the twin cities the most.

RCCI former president and group leader Sohail Altaf said that political mistrust and polarization have led the country to such a point that if timely measures are not taken, it is impossible to return. We have to think for the country beyond political affiliation, he said.

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said that business activities are in decline, while Taj Abbasi said that the country has to be taken out of confrontation.

Nadeem Sheikh, Zahid Bakhtavari and Sheikh Hafeez while showing grave concern added that all the stakeholders should realize their responsibility.

Tariq Jadoon said that we all have to come together to get out of the crisis. Sharjeel Mir said that political tolerance has to be demonstrated.