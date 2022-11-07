Concave FORT, a Lakson Group Company, won the [email protected] ICT award in the category of Security Solutions in an award ceremony held in Lahore.

The award was received at a time when Concave FORT was working diligently in the arena of digital space, providing impeccable security solutions to client businesses.

In the technologically fast-paced world of the 21st century, the concept of security is more vivid and practiced in the digital space, where large companies with even larger databases require constant security to protect their data against malware and hackers.

Despite being a developing country, Pakistan has a significant digital presence in the form of the multitude of software and IT businesses operating in the country.

Just like software and IT businesses of other more developed countries, Pakistani businesses are not immune to malware attacks. They require security solutions to protect businesses.

One of the forerunners in the domain of offering cybersecurity services and solutions in the country is Concave FORT.

Concave FORT provides a holistic set of cyber security services and solutions for every business. Its solutions and services are based purely on industry-leading frameworks, expertise, and technologies.

Some of Concave FORT’s offerings include services such as penetration testing, secure architecture, secure software development, and governance, risk & compliance, and security solutions including FORT Post.

To achieve its vision, Concave FORT partnered with ImmuniWeb, Barracuda, SOPHOS, CommVault to help increase cyber resilience and compliance in Pakistan.

Concave FORT’s FORT Post monitors the network for security-related events. It can be used for proactive and reactive approaches to identify vulnerabilities, check compliance for application and network services, besides incident response and network forensics.

It tracks an adversary and tries to stop malware at the edge before it infects assets. FORT Post provides context, intelligence and situational visibility of the network.

The Enterprise Solution of FORT Post takes it to the next level and includes much more features such as endpoint visibility, deep packet analysis etc.

[email protected] ICT Awards are the most prominent awards in the ICT industry of Pakistan with their aim to provide recognition to software and service applications that have been developed in Pakistan.