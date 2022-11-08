Banks, PSX to Remain Closed Tomorrow

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, 9 November, on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day.

All banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed tomorrow. The employees of all these institutions will carry out their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current protocols) on the Bank Holiday, which will be observed as a public holiday.

Similarly, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed tomorrow as well. According to an official PSX notification, “All concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, being [a] public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Iqbal Day”.