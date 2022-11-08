Islamabad Police Announces Dozens of BS-11 Scale Jobs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has announced around 116 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) BS-11 vacancies in order to tackle the manpower shortage in the department.

The department will fill the vacant positions as per the provincial and regional quota as prescribed by the federal government to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment process.

Here is all you need to know about the ASI vacancies:

Eligibility Criteria

Educational

Candidate must have at least a BA/B.Sc. or equivalent from a recognized university.

Physical

Candidate must be between the age of 19 and 25 years.

Male candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet and 7 inches. Female candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet and 2 inches.

Male candidates must have a chest of 33×34.5 inches.

Endurance

Candidates will have to pass an endurance test as well, in order to advance to the next phase of recruitment. For Males: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes. For Females: 1.5 miles in 15 minutes.



Quota

ICT Police will fill up the vacant positions on merit, provincial, and regional quotas as prescribed by the federal government. Here is the advertisement with quota details:

Deadline

Candidates are advised to apply within 15 days of the advertisement’s publication date (8 November). In addition, ICT Police encourage both males and females to apply for the posts.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via the official website of ICT Police. Note here that the department will reject applications received through courier, or e-mail.

Contact

For more information, candidates can contact 051-9259400-02, 0334-0004727 (WhatsApp), or email [email protected]