Over Half of Pakistanis Believe Mobile Technology Significantly Improved their Careers: Telenor Study

Nearly 54% of surveyed Pakistanis believe mobile devices and mobile technology have significantly improved their careers and aided in developing their skills, according to a study conducted by Telenor Asia.

The report also reveals that thanks to mobile technology, women are reporting that their mobile devices have significantly improved their quality of life.

The second installment of the ‘Digital Lives Decoded’ series, launched in conjunction with Telenor Asia’s 25th anniversary, looks at how respondents across Asia are using their mobiles to adapt to changing realities as new work cultures emerge post-pandemic.

The report surveyed over 8,000 mobile internet users across eight countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The report highlights how the workplace has evolved exponentially in the past three years due to the increasing influence of mobile devices in our daily lives.

It underscores how the workplace is characterized by processes enabled by mobile technology, and how hybrid working practices bring increased flexibility to businesses and the lives of professionals.

“Our research points to mobile connectivity as an enabler of productivity, progress, flexibility, and economic opportunity. Yet, we continue to see gaps in how this technology is used between urban and rural populations, large companies and SMEs, between industries, and even between C-suite executives and their junior counterparts,” said Jørgen Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia.

“In addition, people remain highly concerned about their skills and ability to keep pace with advancing technology. The aspect of trust is also preventing people from realizing their full potential through mobile use in the world of work. As time spent working online increases, our survey findings can help identify the right tools and knowledge to close these gaps and improve digital work lives,” he added.

Speaking about the importance of understanding today’s changing workplace, Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “This is a defining moment for businesses as companies around the world are adapting to new and effective ways of work.”

“In addition, mobile technology has unlocked new revenue streams and empowered individuals in new ways; and the Pakistani workforce, including freelancers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to understand and utilize the opportunities surrounding mobile connectivity,” he added.

Access the full report here:Digital Lives Decoded.