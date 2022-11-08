Pak-Oman Microfinance Bank to Offer Digital Banking Services

Pak Oman Microfinance Bank is going to offer digital banking services to its existing and new customers.

Customers will be able to sign up with Pak Oman Microfinance Bank from the comfort of their homes and do their banking without the need to visit a branch.

Earlier this year, Pak Oman Microfinance Bank decided to revitalize its banking and decided to digitalize its operations including digital customer onboarding, digital lending, etc.

After extensive internal planning sessions, the team finalized various customer journeys for digital banking. These customer journeys also include the State Bank of Pakistan guidelines for digital onboarding.

The launch is expected by the end of this year.

In the new digital platform, the bank’s customers can sign up for services by digitally identifying themselves using fingerprints through camera, facial recognition, and other cutting-edge and secure features based on AI and machine learning.

After reviewing the offering from various technology companies, Pak Oman Microfinance Bank recently signed with Unikrew Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. as their digital banking technology partner.

On the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of the bank, Chamika Wijewarnasooriya, said, “Pak Oman Microfinance Bank is committed to banking in the microfinance space in Pakistan.”

“We see a good potential to bring more tailored products to our clients. The launch of our digital services will expand the footprint significantly,” he added.

Naveed Tejani, Chief Executive at Unikrew Solutions, said, “It is an honor for us to be selected as Pak Oman Microfinance Bank’s digital banking partners. Even though our digital onboarding and lending products are used at over 20 institutions, each engagement requires a good understanding of the FI’s target market and business needs.”

“We will make full use of our agile delivery methodology to ensure that the bank is able to serve their customers effectively and in the shortest possible time,” he added.