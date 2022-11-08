Pakistan’s Climate Change Agenda Centers Around Nature-Based Solutions: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at the Conference of the Parties (COP)-27, said that Pakistan’s ambitious climate change agenda centers around “nature-based solutions.”

The PM appreciated the initiatives introduced under the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit and the Paris Agreement. He said that the schemes will help reduce greenhouse emissions, minimizing losses and damage from climate change.

The premier said that “the objectives of MGI are aligned with Pakistan’s national forest policy and Green Pakistan program which are focused on protecting and enhancing wildlife and forest cover.”

Launched last year by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the objective behind MGI was to reduce carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by over 60 percent. The initiative also aims to restore nearly 200 million hectares of degraded land and plant 50 billion trees throughout the Middle East.

The premier assured full support and cooperation to all MGI member countries to restore forest covers and mangrove-protected areas.