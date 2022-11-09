Islamabad Police Seeks Extended Jurisdiction to Deal With PTI Protestors

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has sought an extension of its jurisdiction to Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and motorways in light of the impending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march and rallies.

In this regard, Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad has written to the Chief Commissioner’s Office and requested it to grant constant access to ICT’s crucial security locations, including IIA, M-1, and M-2 motorways, as per the Articles 97, 149, and 151 of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the letter read that the national arteries towards the airport come under the district Rawalpindi, Attock, and Islamabad, with the former two falling under Punjab’s administrative control. As a result, it is critical that ICT Police gets access to all of those routes in order to assure their security, as foreign dignitaries and other VVIPs frequent them.

In addition, it contended that any tragedy at the airport or any of its routes would tarnish the country’s image. It further argued that the inaccessibility of these jurisdictions will affect interprovincial trade, security, and the economy.

Lastly, it stated that the National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are requested to extend the jurisdiction of the ICT Police in order to safeguard the peaceful and economic life of Pakistan.

Via Dawn