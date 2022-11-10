Planning, Finance Ministry Officers Go on Strike Over Non-Payment of Executive Allowance

The economists and technical cadre officers working in different departments in the Planning and Finance Ministries went on strike on Thursday due to the non-payment of executive allowance.

A senior official told ProPakistani that officers also boycotted the meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) which was chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The federal cabinet had decided to give executive allowance to all civil servants from grade 17 to grade 22 working in the Federal Secretariat. However, contrary to the cabinet’s decision, the Finance Division has given executive allowance to a few specific groups of officers.

According to another senior official of the Planning Commission, the officers working in the Commission are disappointed with the federal government for neglecting their important role in the formulation of economic policies.

According to the protesting officers, the strike will continue until notification of the executive allowance is issued.