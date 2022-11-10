Turkmenistan Offers to Help Pakistan Overcome Longstanding Energy Crisis

Turkmen Ambassador and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Atadjan Movlamov, has stated that energy-rich Turkmenistan can fulfill Pakistan’s expanding electricity and gas requirements.

He expressed this during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), adding that Turkmenistan, as a landlocked country, desired increased economic access to water.

He emphasized the importance of transit commerce for Turkmenistan, naming Karachi and Gwadar as the most favorable trading routes.

During a briefing on the TAPI gas pipeline project, the ambassador said that Ashgabat was generating power at a very low cost, which would help Pakistan achieve its energy requirements despite its rising population.

He asserted that the two nations have good prospects for bilateral commerce, which can be expanded through community relations. He also stated that both countries should be linked by an optic fiber cable via the Arabian Sea, adding that it will greatly benefit Pakistan.

ICCI President, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, highlighted the need for strengthening economic connections because both sides have the capacity to trade a wide range of commodities.

The ICCI President urged that both countries should encourage the exchange of trade delegations on a regular basis and organize single-country exhibits on a reciprocal basis to encourage commerce.

When discussing regional connections, Bakhtawari advised that a transit and products company be established to address the two nations’ logistical issues.