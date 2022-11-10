Up to 16 Hours of Gas Loadshedding Likely in Winter, NA Body Told

While portraying a gloomy picture of gas availability during winter, the Petroleum Division Secretary told a National Assembly Standing Committee that the country may face up to sixteen hours of gas loadshedding in the winter season.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy met under the chairmanship of Aamir Talal Gopang at the Parliament House.

The secretary told the lawmakers that international companies are reluctant to invest in the gas exploration and production sector due to political turmoil in the country.

He warned that the reservoirs of indigenous gas were depleting and if new gas reserves are not found, the gas in the country will run out. The committee was briefed that since there is not sufficient gas to meet the local requirements, gas companies will provide gas only during cooking times, and an eight-hour loadshedding is expected during the winter season.

The secretary further told the committee that Pakistan cannot import gas from Iran due to international sanctions, and the government is trying to purchase gas from other countries.

The heads of the Sui Gas Companies also briefed the committee. The Managing Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) told the lawmakers that the company will not allow industries to get gas through pressure pumps.

The MD of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) told the committee the company has submitted a gas load management plan to the Petroleum Division. He said that domestic consumers would be a top priority for providing gas. He said that the gas supply will be disconnected to captive plants to curtail the demand. He further said that the company will provide LPG to the consumers of DHA Karachi during the winter season.