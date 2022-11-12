Realme 10 Gets a 5G Version With New Chipset

The brand new Realme 10 has just received a 5G model, but it is only available in China for now. It swaps out the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset in favor of the Dimensity 700 and brings a few other changes in specifications. Let’s have a look.

The display is a downgrade compared to the LTE model. Instead of an AMOLED screen, it has a taller 6.6-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The fingerprint sensor had to move to the side since this model has an LCD which doesn’t work with under-display fingerprint readers.

On the inside, you will find MediaTek’s Dimenisty 700 chip instead, which is quite close to the Helio G99 in terms of performance. Unlike the 4G model, this one only has a single 8 GB RAM variant, but you can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The MicroSD card slot still remains and for software, you get Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The main camera setup remains unchanged including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro shooter for closeup shots. The selfie camera sitting inside the waterdrop notch is a 16MP lens. Battery capacity is also identical with a 5,000 mAh battery carrying support for 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 5G has a starting price of only $182 in China, which is cheaper than the global variant.

Specifications