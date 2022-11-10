Realme 10 Launched With 90Hz AMOLED and 5000 mAh Battery for $230

Realme 10 has launched around the globe as a rival to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12. The Realme 10 series is touted to include multiple phones, but for now, we are only getting the vanilla phone for cheap.

Here are the details.

Design and Display

The display specifications are almost the same as the Realme 9. Once again, it has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It can hit up to 1000 nits peak brightness and its 360Hz touch sampling rate enables a low input delay, making it suitable for gaming. It brings Gorilla Glass 5 protection and its fingerprint sensor sits underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

The Realme 10 drops the Snapdragon 680 in favor of MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC. This enables a 25% faster CPU performance and 20% more power efficiency. There are several memory options to choose from including 4 GB/ 6 GB/ 8 GB RAM and 64 GB to 256 GB storage variants. The memory card slot is still around for storage expansion.

The phone boots Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Cameras

The camera setup is a downgrade over Realme 9. The 108MP main sensor has been replaced with a 50MP 1/2.76” JN1 sensor and there is no longer an ultrawide camera. Instead, you only get a single 2MP depth sensor to add a portrait effect to your photos. Video recording is still limited to 1080p.

The 16MP selfie camera is no different from before.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications have not changed either. The phone still has a 5,000 mAh cell with 33W wired charging. Realme says that the battery can charge up to 50% in only 30 minutes.

Realme 10 will be available in Clash White and Rush Black color options for a starting price of $230.

Realme 10 Specifications