SECP Issues Revised Fee Structure for Different Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the revised fee structure for different companies under the Seventh Schedule of the Companies Act 2017, updated as on November 10, 2022.

The updated fee structure has been issued for all categories of companies by the SECP.

According to the SECP, the commission has issued a table of the fees to be paid to the Registrar and the commission.

The SECP has a specified fee structure for the submission of documents electronically and in physical form.

The fee for submission of documents electronically shall be applicable only for the documents for which the facility of filing or lodging the documents electronically has been provided by the Commission.

Where no fee has been prescribed for the submission of documents electronically, the documents can only be submitted in physical form, SECP added.

