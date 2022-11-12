Sehat Kahani Partners With Akhuwat to Make Healthcare Accessible to The Underprivileged

In order to provide patients with online chat, audio and video-enabled instant or on-appointment consultations, and online diagnostics, Sehat Kahani created a one-window digital healthcare platform. Through their service lines, patients in underprivileged and difficult-to-reach locations can connect with doctors through a mobile application and intermediary-assisted telemedicine facilitation centers.

The largest interest-free microfinance organization in the world, Akhuwat, is committed to enhancing the lives of the underprivileged, particularly those who are financially mistreated, neglected, and ignored by society. As a recognized non-governmental organization, Akhuwat offers interest-free loans to the underprivileged so they can acquire the means of support, education, and employment necessary to realize their full potential.

Having the primary aim of making healthcare more accessible, Sehat Kahani has partnered with Akhuwat to announce that agreement to the world, which was held on 8th November 2022 in Lahore. This partnership aims to directly or indirectly benefit 5 million people in underprivileged communities by providing them with quality healthcare digitally.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Chairman and Founder of Akhuwat expressed his hopes for this partnership by saying;

The Islamic idea of Mawakhat, or brotherhood, serves as an inspiration for Akhuwat. When Islam originally emerged, the people of Madina gave the first public demonstration of Mawakhat by giving a portion of their income to the Meccan muhajirin. With increasing inflation, healthcare is becoming a luxury for low-income communities, and to cater to that, I believe our partnership with Sehat Kahani is going to immensely help.

Furthermore, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram CEO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani added,

Having the mission to democratize healthcare access for all using digitally enabled primary care doctors, expertise, and services, Sehat Kahani has always worked to make healthcare more and more accessible to the masses. To achieve great things, collaboration is important, and with great empathy and anticipation, I am looking forward to this partnership with Akhuwat.

