TikTok to Enable In-App Shopping Soon

TikTok will let you go shopping right within the app soon and the feature seems ready to roll out to the public, at least in the US. The social media giant started testing the feature that lets you purchase items without leaving the app earlier this week and now it’s rolling out to American users.

TikTok has been focusing on bringing e-commerce to the app for a long time, but it had a slow start in the US compared to other regions like Asia. A few months ago, the app experimented with a Shopify shopping tab and is now gearing up to bring live shopping features to the app after a slow start this year.

Laura Perez, a spokesperson from TikTok, has confirmed that in-app shopping is being tested in the US at the moment, but did not provide any further details. The feature was previously limited to the UK, Indonesia, and other countries in Southeast Asia.

TikTok is now asking American businesses to join the app and it will soon extend to international sellers as well. TikTok is partnering with brands for its live shopping feature as well and it might launch by the end of this year during the holiday season.

One of TikTok’s job listings says:

The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years and has become a hotly contested space amongst leading Internet companies, and its future growth cannot be underestimated. With millions of loyal users globally, we believe TikTok is an ideal platform to deliver a brand new and better e-commerce experience to our users.

Since TikTok’s in-app shopping has started rolling out to additional regions around the globe, it is quite possible that the feature will eventually land in Pakistan as well since there is great potential in the market here, just as much as in other countries.