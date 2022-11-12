Utility Stores Corporation Announces Massive Discount on Ghee and Tea

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a significant discount on ghee and cardamom tea of specific brands. The revised prices will take effect immediately across the country.

According to the official notification, the price of 5 kg tin of Dalda Banaspati has been decreased to Rs. 2,580 for all USC zones except Karachi. Previously, it was being sold at Rs. 2,625.

The price of 1 kg pouch of Dalda (Fortified) Banaspati has been decreased to Rs. 512 for all USC zones except Karachi. Previously, it was being sold at Rs. 520.

For Karachi zone, the price of 5 kg tin of Dalda Banaspati has been decreased to Rs. 2,575. Previously, it was being sold at Rs. 2,620. The price of 1 kg pouch of Dalda (Fortified) Banaspati has been decreased to Rs. 510. Previously, it was being sold at Rs. 519.

For all zones, the price of 80 gm Divine Tea’s Cardamom Tea has been cut to Rs. 170 from Rs. 215. The price of 170 gm Cardamom Tea has been cut to Rs. 325 from Rs. 425.

The price of 430 gm Cardamom Tea has been cut to Rs. 735 from Rs. 1,092. Whereas, the price of 900 gm of Cardamom Tea has been cut to Rs. 1,435 from Rs. 2,280.