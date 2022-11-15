Chaman Border Closed After Afghanistan’s Unprovoked Firing

The highly volatile frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Chaman border, has been closed for the third consecutive day after the two neighboring countries indulged in a prolonged crossfire.

Following a series of military shootouts between the two countries on Sunday that resulted in the death of one Pakistani soldier and the injury of the other two, the border between Balochistan and Afghanistan’s Kandahar was closed.

ALSO READ Pakistan Eyes Enhanced Petroleum Import Deal With UAE

Furthermore, the funeral prayer of the martyred Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, Ehsanullah, was offered in Chaman, which was attended by a large number of people.

Subsequently, Pakistan has tightened security and suspended pedestrian and business activities in the area. In addition, Pakistani and Afghan officials held a meeting to address the border issues but they failed to develop a consensus on reopening the border.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman, Hameed Zehri, the border was sealed after the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday.

As reported by Express Tribune, a security official said that both states have been negotiating the matter since Sunday, and claimed that the border was shut off after Afghanistan’s unprovoked firing.

He further confirmed that the diplomatic protest has been registered with the Afghan authorities and the matter has been notified to the Afghan government.