Setting New Benchmarks by Introducing Digitally Enabled Customer Care Solutions

The future of customer service is here as Telenor Pakistan introduces More Se Zyada Care, a series of customer care initiatives and upgrades that are designed to make the telco’s customers’ experience not only easier, but way more delightful customer care than ever before.

Utilizing advanced AI and 90% automation, Telenor customer care is now upgraded with a smart chatbot that gives customers information on bundles, offers, My Telenor App, and much more, instantly, and effectively.

The bot is employed to help customers easily navigate through menus and activation processes, making activating/deactivating services much more efficient. The bot will also be equipped to handle complaints and suggestions, all while minimizing costs and waiting time for customers.

Telenor Pakistan has brought the rate of human errors down to 0% as this automation promises 99% accuracy in dealing with customer requests and complaints.

Furthermore, the development will now offer activation, IVR operations, complaint handling, call center SMS, and deactivation of digital services, with 100% accuracy, without human intervention, guaranteeing instant solutions.

In line with providing More Se Zyada value to every Pakistani, Telenor ensures that each customer care interaction is analyzed through customer satisfaction scores by getting feedback from customers to ensure continual and rigorous improvement.

Also, to ensure the safety of consumers’ data, all information about the customer is masked and cannot be seen during any customer interaction by the customer care team, ensuring complete data privacy and peace of mind for all users.

Additionally, the traditional IVR is also now revamped and capable of handling more complex activations and more, providing customers with instantaneous self-service and no queue wait times.

The upgrades also include a Promo Messages USSD which means customers can now disable promotional messages via self-service. All they need to do now is dial *3627# to manage promotional messages being sent to them.

These initiatives make Telenor Pakistan’s customer service truly cutting-edge and effective. Being a customer-focused organization, Telenor Pakistan has set the standard for what customer services should aspire to be.

The upgraded experience is now available for every Pakistani for More Se Zyada Care.