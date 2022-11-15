Sindh Launches Awareness Campaign Against Physical Punishment for Students

Sindh Education Department (SED) has launched Children’s Week in connection with World Children’s Day to increase awareness about physical punishment and bullying in educational institutes.

Directorate Private Institutions Sindh and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association have launched the theme-based week to raise awareness regarding children’s education, health, and nutrition.

Speaking in this regard, Secretary School Education Department Sindh, Ghulam Akbar Laghari, stated that teacher resort to physical punishment in order to discipline them. However, they impact the mental capabilities of the children in the long run.

Taking care of the psychological well-being and self-esteem of children is equally important as tending to their physical needs, noted Laghari, adding that physical torture causes mental and intellectual erosion in the children.

Additional Director at Directorate Private Institutions Sindh, Rafia Malah, revealed that throughout the week, there will be a theme-based show every day for children, students, and parents.

Chairman of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, Haider Ali, said that teachers should avoid giving physical punishment to students and treat them with empathy and compassion.