Vivo Y01A Launched With 5000 mAh Battery for Only $112

A few months after the Vivo Y01, we are now getting the Vivo Y01A in a few markets around the globe. Just like its fellow phone, the Y01A also brings budget specifications with a highly affordable price tag. It is unclear whether Pakistan will get the Vivo Y01 or the Y01A.

In terms of specifications, the Y01A is virtually identical to the Y01. It has the same 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution, a waterdrop notch selfie camera, and a thick bottom bezel, just like most other modern budget phones. There is no fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Internal specifications are no different either including an entry-level Helio P35 chipset with only 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Thankfully, the storage space is expandable through a microSD card. Despite launching at the end of 2022, the Y01A boots the aging Android 11 Go Edition, just like the original model.

There is only a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. It is limited to 1080p video recording at 30 FPS.

Sadly, you don’t get a USB C port to charge up the 5,000 mAh battery and it is limited to 10W wired charging. You will have to stick with a micro-USB charger, which is provided in the box.

Vivo Y01A’s price tag is perhaps the most attractive part of the phone. It has a starting price of only $112 and it will be available in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black color options. It is only available in Thailand right now but should roll out to other regions soon.

Vivo Y01A Specifications