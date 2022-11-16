Govt Considers New Rules for Posting Trade Officers Abroad

The Federal Government is considering new policy guidelines for the posting of trade officers in Pakistani missions abroad and is likely to make psychological tests mandatory for foreign posting.

The Ministry of Commerce has sent the policy guidelines, for the appointment of trade officers in Pakistani missions abroad, to the Prime Minister for approval, an official source told ProPakistani.

Currently, there are around 40 vacancies of trade officers are lying vacant in various Pakistani missions across the world and the Ministry of Commerce has recommended to the Prime Minister to make the posting to these vacant posts as per the new proposed policy guidelines, the source said.

As per the proposed guidelines of the Commerce Ministry, for the first time, it has been recommended to make the psychological test of candidates mandatory for the appointment of foreign trade officers. The source said that it has been further proposed in the Policy Guidelines to exclude the Economist Group from the process of appointing trade officers.

It has also been proposed to include the officers of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in the process of appointment as trade officers to foreign missions, the source informed. Following the approval of the new policy guidelines by the Prime Minister, the process of appointment of around 40 trade officers will be started, the source said.

Appointments of trade officers will be made for three years after the approval of the Prime Minister