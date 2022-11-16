HEC Extends Deadline for PM’s National Innovation Award

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that the deadline for Prime Minister’s (PM) National Innovation Award has been extended from 15 November to 30 November 2022.

Taking to Twitter, HEC announced the extension of the deadline and urged the candidates to share their innovative business ideas in order to win funding for developing and expanding their startups.

PM’s National Innovation Award is a flagship program of the PM’s Youth Program, which is offered by the HEC. The initiative is aimed at improving Pakistan’s position in the Global Innovation Index (GII), promoting entrepreneurship among youth, and transforming ideas into sustainable businesses.

Furthermore, around 250 entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to participate in ‘Idea Pitching Training’ for their unique ideas. However, only 50 of them will be chosen for the award.

The highest funding offered to a single startup is up to Rs. 2 million, which will be given in two installments. Initially, each of the top ten selected concepts will receive Rs. 1 million in funding, while the remaining 40 ideas will receive up to Rs. 500,000 in funding.

Interested entrepreneurs, aged between 15 and 30, can submit their proposals through PM’s Youth Program website before the deadline.